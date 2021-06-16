Assam cabinet recommends to cancels HSLC, High Madrassa and HS exams; final decision on June 18

Assam cabinet has recommended to cancel the HSLC, High Madrassa and HS exams in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 16.



Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders.

It was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to prevailing #COVID19 pandemic 4/5 June 16, 2021

The CM further said that the final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrasa and HS final exams will be taken on June 18.

Earlier, on June 10, the CM had said that the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from July 15, if the COVID-19 positivity rate goes below 2 percent.

The High School Leaving Certificate examination for Class 10, held by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, and the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, were scheduled to start in May.

The exams were postponed due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on June 14, a fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Assam government and state examination boards for the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The plea, seeking to intervene as parties in a pending PIL on the issue of cancellation of 12th Board examinations of CBSE and CISCE, has been filed by some students of Assam state boards and they seek similar relief on the ground of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Four Assam-based students have moved the intervention plea in the top court through advocates including Abhishek Choudhary and Manju Jetley and said that the state government, which earlier postponed the board exams due to the Covid situation, is now saying that it may conduct these tests in physical mode in July and August.

The plea has referred to the statement of ministers and the chief minister that it has been indicated that the postponed Board exams may be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers if Covid positivity rate by July 1 comes down to below 2 percent.

“It is humbly submitted that the …statements made by the Chief Minister of Assam has created a situation of havoc and panic among the students and therefore, almost all the students, their parents and family members have been pushed into a state of dilemma and their mental condition has been devastated.

The state reported 3,415 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fresh fatalities on June 15 pushing the caseload to 4,66,590, National Health Mission (NHM) said.

NHM said, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now. The state has reported a positivity rate of 2.57 percent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.