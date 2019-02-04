Ashok Chavan asks Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for 'dog' barb at Opposition

Attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for terming political rivals as "dogs", Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Monday alleged the former has "lost his mental balance" sensing the BJP's defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chavan also asked Fadnavis to apologise to the people of the state over his remark.

Fadnavis had on Sunday said none of the opposition leaders, who have come together against the BJP, has a national stature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "the king of jungle" while these leaders rule only in their own turfs, he had said at an event organised by the BJP's youth wing here.

"Modi attracts lakhs of people wherever he goes. Kutta-billi (dogs and cats) rule (only) their own areas. Modi is the king of the jungle," Fadnavis had said.

Hitting back, Chavan said, "The chief minister is losing mental balance sensing defeat in the upcoming polls. The chief minister has lowered the level of public discourse by calling opponents dogs."

Asking Fadnavis to apologise, he said, "The people of Maharashtra never gave space to such thinking. The people will defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls," he added.