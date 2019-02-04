App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Chavan asks Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for 'dog' barb at Opposition

Chavan also asked Fadnavis to apologise to the people of the state over his remark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for terming political rivals as "dogs", Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Monday alleged the former has "lost his mental balance" sensing the BJP's defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chavan also asked Fadnavis to apologise to the people of the state over his remark.

Fadnavis had on Sunday said none of the opposition leaders, who have come together against the BJP, has a national stature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "the king of jungle" while these leaders rule only in their own turfs, he had said at an event organised by the BJP's youth wing here.

"Modi attracts lakhs of people wherever he goes. Kutta-billi (dogs and cats) rule (only) their own areas. Modi is the king of the jungle," Fadnavis had said.

Hitting back, Chavan said, "The chief minister is losing mental balance sensing defeat in the upcoming polls. The chief minister has lowered the level of public discourse by calling opponents dogs."

Asking Fadnavis to apologise, he said, "The people of Maharashtra never gave space to such thinking. The people will defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls," he added.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Ashok Chavan #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.