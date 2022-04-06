English
    As Zomato, Swiggy see outages, hungry users flood Twitter with memes

    Glitches with the Zomato and Swiggy apps seemed to have been caused by outages in Amazon Web Services. Both the applications are back on now.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST
    Swiggy and Zomato are back on after brief glitches. (Representational image)


    As food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy saw outages during lunch hour on Wednesday, exasperated users took to Twitter to voice their grievances and share memes about their experiences.

    Many pointed out how the outages would be a good opportunity for nearby restaurants.

     

    Read: Zomato, Swiggy down. Users complain of not being able to order food

     

    Others complained about having to step out in the heat to have lunch.

    A Twitter user named Deepanshi said: "I’m dead hungry but Swiggy and Zomato decided to not work at the same time. The app isn’t working and crashing what to do? Why are you killing us with hunger?"

    One user shared a photo of an eaten apple: "The apple I was planning on skipping after ordering food from Zomato," they said.

    "I am having to eat Parle-G dipped in black tea," read a meme pointing to users who cannot cook.

    Netflix India saw the outages as a chance for some marketing. "If the apps are down, who's taking the order of the Peaky Blinders?" the streaming service said, referring to its acclaimed show. 

    Glitches with the Zomato and Swiggy apps seemed to have been caused by outages in Amazon Web Services. Both the applications are back on now.



    Tags: #Food delivery #Swiggy #Zomato
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 04:15 pm
