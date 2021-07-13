MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

current-affairs-trends

As US exits Afghanistan, Taliban claims 85% of the country

As US troops pull out, Taliban has said that it now has control over 85% of territory in Afghanistan. Taliban’s onslaught has fuelled fears that the government in Kabul could fall within months. The recent rapid gains come as US-led troops withdraw after nearly 20 years of fighting. US President Joe Biden said that Afghan forces are capable of stopping Taliban takeover.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.