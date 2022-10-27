‘So proud of you, Ma’: As Sonia Gandhi passes on Congress leadership, messages from Rahul, Priyanka

Sonia Gandhi, Congress' longest-serving president, passed on the party's reins to Mallikarjun Kharge on October 26, marking a historic shift in leadership.

On the occasion, her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed how proud they were of her journey.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been in the spotlight for leading his party's mass movement "Bharat Jodo Yatra", took to Twitter to share a photo of his parents and write a heartfelt note.

"Ma, Dadi once told me you were the daughter she never had," Rahul Gandhi said. "How right she was. I’m really proud to be your son."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture of her mother holding up her father's portrait at the Congress change of guard event.

"So proud of you Ma, no matter what the world says or thinks," she said. "I know, you did it all for love."

For her part, Sonia Gandhi said she was relieved to be passing on Congress presidency to Kharge, who she described as an experienced, grassroots leader.

"I have full faith that the party will get inspiration and message from him and the party will be constantly strengthened under his leadership,"Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

She added that Congress' biggest challenge was to fight the threat to India's democratic principles, while also referring to the party's own difficulties.

"The Congress has been faced with big hurdles in the past too but the party never accepted defeat," she said. "Today also, with full unity, resolve and strength we have to move forward and succeed."

Meanwhile, Kharge vowed to continue Congress' fight against hate. “It’s a difficult time for all of us and there are forces trying to weaken democracy," he said.

The new Congress chief, the first non-Gandhi in 24 years to lead the party, will also turn his attention to the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

