As Facebook parent Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg announces exit, Mark Zuckerberg says 'end of an era'

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bid farewell to his second-in-command Sheryl Sandberg with a message looking back on their journey together.

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook's parent company, announced on June 2 that she was leaving the organisation after 14 years.

Mark Zuckerberg described her exit as the "end of an era".

"In the 14 years we've worked together, you've architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company," Zuckerberg said in response to Sandberg's farewell post on Facebook.

The Meta CEO referred to Sandberg as a lifelong friend.

"I'm going to miss working alongside you every day," he added. "Thank you for all you've done for me and my family, for our company, and for millions of people around the world. You're a superstar."

Sandberg, in her farewell note, recalled how she first made Zuckerberg's acquaintance at party.

"Mark’s belief that people would put their real selves online to connect with other people was so mesmerizing that we stood by that door and talked for the rest of the night," she added.

Sandberg revealed that Zuckerberg offered her a job months after the meeting and she made three demands.

"That we would sit next to each other, that he would meet with me one-on-one every week, and that in those meetings he would give me honest feedback when he thought I messed something up," Sandberg added. "Mark said yes to all three but added that the feedback would have to be mutual. To this day, he has kept those promises. We still sit together (OK, not through COVID), meet one-on-one every week, and the feedback is immediate and real."

Sandberg described working with Zuckerberg as the "honor and privilege of a lifetime".

"He was just 23 and I was already 38 when we met, but together we have been through the massive ups and downs of running this company," she added.