As Sena-BJP put final touches to alliance, smaller allies push forth their demands: Report

With reports indicating finalisation of a tie-up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, smaller allies are pushing forth their demands in the arrangement, according to a report by the Times of India.

The report states that Ramdas Athavale's Republican Party of India (RPI), part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is seeking one Lok Sabha seat and 16 Assembly seats. Athavale, according to the report, has demanded the one Parliamentary seat of South-Central Mumbai for himself. The seat is currently held by Shiv Sena.

"Our party leader is planning to meet and request Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to leave the South-Central Mumbai seat for RPI against Satara Lok Sabha constituency," RPI leader Avinash Mahatekar told the newspaper.

Maharashtra has a pool of 288 assembly seats and 48 parliamentary seats.

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), led by Mahadev Jankar, meanwhile, wants six Lok Sabha and 15 Assembly seats in the state. Jankar, who is a state cabinet minister, hails from the Dhangar community.

Of the six seats demanded by RSP, Madha and Baramati are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) strongholds. Reports indicate that the NCP is set to tie-up with Congress in the state for both the assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections. According to the report, NCP chief Sharad Pawar might contest from Madha constituency.

"We want six Lok Sabha seats including Madha, Baramati and Mumbai North-east. Talks have not yet started, but we will meet the BJP state functionary soon," RSP president Jankar told the newspaper.

The report states that the Shiv Sangram party, one of the smaller allies, has not made any demand yet.