PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As NCB arrests Bharti Singh, her old tweet about asking people not to take drugs goes viral

NCB arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for possession of 86.5 grams of marijuana to which they admitted.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@bharti_lalli
Image: Twitter/@bharti_lalli

As soon as the news of Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested, Singh’s old tweet asking people to give up drugs have started going viral on Twitter.

In a July 2015 tweet, Bharti Singh had tweeted, “People stop taking drugs it is harmful to your health #saynotodrugs.”

Bharti Singh Twitter

Close
After her tweet people started criticising the comedian on Twitter for not being able to stick to her word although the matter is still under NCB’s investigation.

related news


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for possession of 86.5 grams of marijuana on Saturday after a search at their house in Mumbai.

The couple reached the NCB office and admitted to consuming marijuana after which they were arrested.

The raids are part of a series of investigations that the anti-drugs government agency has taken up to find out the extent of drug abuse in the film industry.

The investigations have been going on for the past 3 months or so – after the controversial death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June and allegations that the drug mafia was involved in his now declared death by suicide.

NCB has previously questioned stars Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh among others before the current raids at comedian Bharti Singh’s house.

Bharti Singh is one of the stars who has featured on popular shows with Kapil Sharma apart from a bunch of other comedy-based shows aside from hosting several other reality TV shows in her career.
First Published on Nov 22, 2020 11:24 am

tags #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.