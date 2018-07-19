As Lok Sabha discusses water-sharing between states, here's a look at some of the disputes over the years

As many as 12 states are involved in water sharing disputes across the country. While in the south, there are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry involved in a tussle over the Cauvery river, in the north, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are at loggerheads over Ravi and Beas rivers.

During Question Hour in Parliament on July 19, Independent MP Joice George asked the Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari to provide details of any disputes between states on water sharing.

While the question grabbed some attention, here's a look at the recent water-sharing disputes between states in India and their current status:

Cauvery: The Cauvery dispute has been an issue of contention between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry for a long time.

The conflict can be traced to at least 1924, when the Madras Presidency and Mysore signed an agreement over water sharing, effective for the next 50 years. The agreement was signed after a dispute between the two over a dam built by the Mysore state in 1910 on Cauvery river.

As per the agreement, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were to get 75 percent of water from the river, while Karnataka was to get 23 percent. The remaining two percent would be provided to Kerala.

The conflict, primarily between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (since they had the highest stake) continued throughout the 1970s and the 80s, especially after the agreement lapsed in 1974.

The dispute attained violent proportions in both states, and the Supreme Court intervened in 1990 and constituted the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT).

The tribunal gave a final verdict only in 2007, when it awarded an annual allocation of 419 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu, 270 tmcft to Karnataka and 30 tmcft to Kerala, while and 7 tmcft to Puducherry out of the total available in the Cauvery basin during a year with normal rainfall.

In 2013, the Central government notified the CWDT's decision. Following which, then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha approached the Supreme Court to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). In 2018, the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka government to release 177.25 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu from its Biligundlu dam.

Mahanadi: The Mahanadi river dispute has pitched Chhattisgarh and Odisha against each other.

In May, Dharmendra Pradhan, a Union Minister from Bhubaneswar said, "Odisha's interest cannot be compromised" with regards to the Mahanadi river. He was responding to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh's statement pointing out that the state will continue using the river's water. "We will use more in future," Singh had said.

The Mahanadi river originates in a pool in Chhattisgarh and then travels 851 km, falling into the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. Around 54 percent of the river's basin area is agricultural land.

The Mahanadi dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh started after the latter attained statehood in 2000. Chhattisgarh began constructing six barrages on the river, objecting to which Odisha moved Supreme Court (SC) demanding a tribunal to be set up. Following an SC order, the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) was finally set up in March 2018.

The MWDT has now asked the states involved to elect their representative by August 6.

Krishna: The Krishna river water dispute between Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh was the first time a tribunal was formed to look into water-sharing issues. The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, which was formed in 1969, four years later, allocated 560 tmcft of Krishna water to Maharashtra, 700 tmcft to Karnataka and 800 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh.

In 2004, another tribunal was formed to review the 1973 order. According to the verdict of the tribunal, which it passed in 2010, Maharashtra was to receive 666 tmcft, Karnataka 911 tmcft, and Andhra Pradesh 1001 tmcft.

Andhra Pradesh, however, was unhappy with the verdict since it contested the height of the Almatti dam in Upper Krishna Project in Karnataka.

Andhra Pradesh stated that the height of the dam could create problems for its own projects, and could cause problems during droughts. This prompted the state to seek a re-examination.

In 2013, the final order granted Andhra Pradesh 811 tmcft with the freedom to use 227.5 tmcft of surplus water. Andhra Pradesh again moved the SC and the case is expected to come up for hearing soon.

There are other disputes, such as the one between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over the Ravi and Beas rivers. The issue is sub judice. There's also a dispute between Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the proposed Sardar Sarovar project, which were marred in controversy over concerns from the states involved. The project was finally inaugurated in September 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, almost 56 years after the foundation stone was first laid.