you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Justice S A Bobde takes over as CJI today, Here's all you need to know about the judges of the Supreme Court

Here is a list of all the honourable Judges of the Supreme Court

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

As Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired and becomes former Chief Justice of India on November 17 and the Justice S A Bobde takes over as a Chief Justice of India from today. Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court

People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.

So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.

Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court

1. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde


(DoB.) 24-04-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021

2. Justice N.V. Ramana 

(DoB.) 27-08-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022

3. Justice Arun Mishra

03-09-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020

4. Justice R.F. Nariman

(DoB.) 13-08-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021

5. Justice R. Banumathi

(DoB.) 20-07-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020

6. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit

(DoB.) 09-11-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022

7. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar

(DoB.) 30-07-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022

8. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

(DoB.) 11-11-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024

9. Justice Ashok Bhushan

(DoB.) 05-07-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021

10. Justice L. Nageswara Rao

(DoB.) 08-06-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022

11. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul 

(DoB.) 26-12-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023

12. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar

(DoB.) 05-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023

13. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer 

(DoB.) 05-01-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023

14. Justice Navin Sinha

(DoB.) 19-08-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021

15. Justice Deepak Gupta

(DoB.) 07-05-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020

16. Justice Indu Malhotra

(DoB.) 14-03-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021

17. Justice Indira Banerjee

(DoB.) 24-09-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022

18. Justice Vineet Saran

(DoB.) 11-05-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022

29. Justice K.M. Joseph

(DoB.) 17-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023

20. Justice Hemant Gupta

(DoB.) 17-10-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022

21. Justice R.Subhash Reddy

(DoB.) 05-01-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022

22. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah

(DoB.) 16-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023

23. Justice Ajay Rastogi

(DoB.) 18-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023

24. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

(DoB.) 15-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023

25. Justice Sanjiv Khanna

(DoB.) 14-05-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025

26. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

(DoB.) 24-11-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025

27. Justice Surya Kant

(DoB.) 10-02-1962

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027

28. Justice Aniruddha Bose

(DoB.) 11-04-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024

29. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna

(DoB.) 20-05-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-2024

30. Justice V. Ramasubramanian

(DoB.) 30-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023

31. Justice Krishna Murari

(DoB.) 09-07-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 30-09--2019 to (DoR) 08-07-2023

32. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat

(DoB.) 21-10-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023

33. Justice Hrishikesh Roy

(DoB.) 01-02-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025

Source: Supreme Court of India

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

