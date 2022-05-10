As Elon Musk recalls Taj visit, Paytm CEO’s question on Tesla’s India launch

Billionaire Elon Musk is often asked when the much sought-after Tesla cars will arrive in India. On May 9, when he tweeted about a trip to India in 2007, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma brought back the question.

The conversation began when Elon Musk responded to a photo of Agra Fort, shared by a Twitter account called History Defined.

“It is amazing,” the Tesla CEO said. “I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

Then, Vijay Shekhar Sharma jumped in to ask: “When are you coming here to deliver first Tesla here at The Taj?”

However, he warned Musk that creating full self-driving cars for India will be “incredibly challenging”.

“We are known to be the most unruly road users,” Sharma added.

Several states in India have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing plants on their land.

Read: Tesla in India | States inviting Tesla to set up EV manufacturing plants

Musk had said in January that his company was working through “a lot of challenges with the Indian government”. Tesla has sought a reduction in import duties so that its high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India.

Recently, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, had urged Musk to begin manufacturing Tesla cars in India.

"Hey Elon Musk,

Twitter,

do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of

@Tesla

just in case you don't end up buyingcars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," he had said in a tweet on May 8.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes