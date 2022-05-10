English
    As Elon Musk recalls Taj visit, Paytm CEO’s question on Tesla’s India launch

    Several states in India have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing plants on their land but Elon Musk has said many challenges still remain for the rollout.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Billionaire Elon Musk is often asked when the much sought-after Tesla cars will arrive in India. On May 9, when he tweeted about a trip to India in 2007, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma brought back the question.

    The conversation began when Elon Musk responded to a photo of Agra Fort, shared by a Twitter account called History Defined.

    “It is amazing,” the Tesla CEO said. “I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

    Then, Vijay Shekhar Sharma jumped in to ask: “When are you coming here to deliver first Tesla here at The Taj?”

     

    However, he warned Musk that creating full self-driving cars for India will be “incredibly challenging”.

    “We are known to be the most unruly road users,” Sharma added.

    Several states in India have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing plants on their land.

     

    Tesla in India | States inviting Tesla to set up EV manufacturing plants

     

    Musk had said in January that his company was working through “a lot of challenges with the Indian government”. Tesla has sought a reduction in import duties so that its high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India.

    Recently, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, had urged Musk to begin manufacturing Tesla cars in India.

    "Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," he had said in a tweet on May 8.



    first published: May 10, 2022 09:34 am
