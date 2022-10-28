English
    New Twitter boss Elon Musk's most liked tweets

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has been one of the most influential people on the social network.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Elon Musk takes over Twitter, bringing closure to a dramatic deal.

    After a rapid series of events, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, now owns Twitter -- the social network that he so often uses to express his views on anything ranging from pop culture to geopolitical matters.

    Friday began with the announcement that Elon Musk's deal with Twitter was complete. Reports emerged of him sacking CEO Parag Agarwal and considering taking the position himself.

    Before he came to control Twitter, Elon Musk was among the platform's most influential Twitter users. Here is a look at some of his most popular tweets :

    1) I'm buying Coca-Cola 

    Just days after announcing his deal with Twitter, Elon Musk joked the next company on this radar was the Coca-Cola Company.

    "Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he wrote in a tweet that now has 4.7 million likes.

     

     

    It had even more likes than Barack Obama's tweet quoting Nelson Mandela, in the aftermath of violence in Charlottesville in 2017. 

     

     

    2) Hope my critics stay on Twitter

    Musk, who strongly advocated for lesser controls on Twitter, tweeted after announcing the deal that he did not wish to banish his critics from the platform. His tweet collected 3.2 million likes.

     

     

    3) 'Coronavirus panic is dumb'

    Musk posted this tweet in March, 2o20, when COVID-19 was spreading out of China, causing widespread worry. It collected 1.5 million likes.

     

    4) 'Let that sink in' 

    On October 27, Musk posted a video walking into the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a sink in his arms.

     

     

    "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he captioned the video, which was got 1.1 million views and over 37 million likes.

     
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #Twitter deal
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 01:23 pm
