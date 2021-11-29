MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOWIntrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands Rs 5 fare hike

The Mumbai Taximen’s Union, one of the oldest associations of black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolis, said the minimum fare should be hiked to Rs 30 from Rs 25, as the revision in gas prices will leave them with a loss of Rs 100 per day.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST

Mumbai taxi unions on Monday demanded a hike in fares after the price of Compressed Natural Gas, the primary fuel of their vehicles, was raised.

The price of CNG is now Rs 61.50 per kilogram after Mahanagar Gas Limited raised the price by Rs 3.96 last week.

The Mumbai Taximen’s Union, one of the oldest associations of black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolis, said the minimum fare should be hiked to Rs 30 from Rs 25, as the revision in gas prices will leave them with a loss of Rs 100 per day.

Incidentally, earlier this year, transport authorities had fixed Rs 25 as the minimum fare for conventional taxis, which number about 40,000 in the metropolis, the hike coming after a long time.
PTI
Tags: #CNG #CNG prices #compressed natural gas #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai Taximens Union
first published: Nov 29, 2021 05:31 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.