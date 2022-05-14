As Bengaluru temperature dropped below that of hill destinations, happy, envious reactions on Twitter

As North India battled an intense heat wave, Bengaluru was even more pleasant than some hill stations on May 12.

The city's maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the month of May in the last 10 years.

Twitter users shared screenshots from weather apps, comparing Bengaluru's temperature with Shimla and Mussoorie.

Bengaluru residents showed off their pleasant surroundings (some with slight guilt).

Meanwhile, those struggling with heatwaves said they were ready to pack their bags and come to the city.





Some envious users sought a ban on accounts providing updates on Bengaluru's weather.

"Bengaluru twitter’s making other cities jealous by complaining about the cold weather," another user said.

In the North, residents are coping with temperatures shooting past 40 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to hover around a blistering 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days.