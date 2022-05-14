As Bengaluru temperature dropped below that of hill destinations, happy, envious reactions on Twitter

May 14, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Bengaluru was cooler than Shimla and Mussoorie on May 12. (Image credit: @NamasteyNFT/Twitter)

As North India battled an intense heat wave, Bengaluru was even more pleasant than some hill stations on May 12.

The city's maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the month of May in the last 10 years.



Bengaluru weather on May 12. Max temperature was colder than the day before. Colder than Shimla, Mussorie. Coldest day in May in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/F9KzkEk3va

— Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 13, 2022

Twitter users shared screenshots from weather apps, comparing Bengaluru's temperature with Shimla and Mussoorie.



So BLR is cooler than Shimla and Mussorie!? ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩ pic.twitter.com/tJ1P32zkgE — Kinshuk Dudeja (@kinshukdudeja) May 12, 2022





Rain along with the nip in the air!! Bangalore feels like a mini hill station these days.. Loving it #Bengaluru #weather #bangalorerains #beautiful pic.twitter.com/sEZnOEb0sn

— Pallavi Balhotra (@PallaviBalhotra) May 10, 2022

Bengaluru residents showed off their pleasant surroundings (some with slight guilt).



The weather in …Bengaluru you may have pic.twitter.com/cUloOGCbm7 — Sumit Upadhyay (@Sumit_Mupadhyay) May 12, 2022



Meanwhile, those struggling with heatwaves said they were ready to pack their bags and come to the city.

Some envious users sought a ban on accounts providing updates on Bengaluru's weather.

"Bengaluru twitter’s making other cities jealous by complaining about the cold weather," another user said.

In the North, residents are coping with temperatures shooting past 40 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to hover around a blistering 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days.





