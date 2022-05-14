English
    As Bengaluru temperature dropped below that of hill destinations, happy, envious reactions on Twitter

    Bengaluru's maximum temperature on May 12 was 23 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the month of May in the last 10 years.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Bengaluru was cooler than Shimla and Mussoorie on May 12. (Image credit: @NamasteyNFT/Twitter)

    As North India battled an intense heat wave, Bengaluru was even more pleasant than some hill stations on May 12.

    The city's maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the month of May in the last 10 years.

     

    Twitter users shared screenshots from weather apps, comparing Bengaluru's temperature with Shimla and Mussoorie.

    Bengaluru residents showed off their pleasant surroundings (some with slight guilt).

     

    Meanwhile, those struggling with heatwaves said they were ready to pack their bags and come to the city.

     

     

    Some envious users sought a ban on accounts providing updates on Bengaluru's weather.

    "Bengaluru twitter’s making other cities jealous by complaining about the cold weather," another user said. 

    In the North, residents are coping with temperatures shooting past 40 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to hover around a blistering 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days.



    Tags: #Bengaluru #heatwave #Weather
    first published: May 14, 2022 09:33 am
