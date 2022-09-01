All about the virtual school launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Inspired by the online learning mode made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has launched a virtual school -- which it said is India's first -- for students across the country.

Apart from regular classes, the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will offer students coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press briefing on August 31.

Here is all you need to know about the virtual school being described as a milestone in education sector:

1) The school will be affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. It will offer education to students from classes 9 to 12. For the year 2022-23, it will only admit students of class 9.

2) On DMVS' schooling platform, students can opt to be tutored in smaller groups, and even one-on-one, according to the virtual school's website. Students can take lessons at their own pace. "All live classes are archived for later use," the website said. "It allows students who are following their passion such as music, sports or doing part-time/full-time jobs to still be able to attain high-quality education."

3) The school will offer lessons in six foundational subjects -- mathematics, science, English, social science, computer science and Hindi --- as well as skill-based courses.

4) Students enrolled with the virtual school from outside Delhi will have to come to the come to centres based in the city for end-term examinations. Practical exams will be conducted through virtual lab simulations online on the DMVS platform.

5) Students of the DMVS will not have to pay school fees, the Delhi government has said.