Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has captured Delhi Secretariat

As the drama at the Lieutenant Governor’s residence in Delhi continues to unfold, a huge banner was hung from the top of the Delhi Secretariat Building which read ‘There is no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave’. Mr Kejriwal was shocked at this act of the government and accused the BJP of having captured the Delhi Secretariat.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “BJP has captured the Delhi Secretariat [translated from Hindi]. Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was the police, security, bureaucracy?”



भाजपा का दिल्ली सचिवालय पर क़ब्ज़ा।

Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was Police, Security, Bureaucracy? pic.twitter.com/Zj0IQKGLPE June 14, 2018

As per an NDTV report , many political leaders have extended their support to Kejriwal. Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav joined the issue and called it worse than the murder of democracy. He also expressed his fear that the people who have used force to capture democracy can even capture people’s homes in future.

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues had met the Lieutenant General on June 11 requesting him to ask IAS officers to end their strike or more appropriately end their non-cooperation with Aam Aadmi Party officials. According to the Delhi government, IAS officials have not been taking their calls or attending meetings called by its ministers, protesting against the alleged assault of Delhi’s Chief Secretary earlier this year. This has resulted in the stalling of many schemes planned for Delhi's citizens.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal continues to draw support from all corners of the country. In a tweet, Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the CPM, blamed the Centre of obstructing the Delhi government from discharging its duties and called it a ‘despicable’ act. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of taking revenge on Delhi’s residents since they were not voted into power.