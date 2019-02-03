App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 08:51 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal puts weight behind SP-BSP alliance, says only AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi

He asserted he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city for Congress, but the grand old party cannot win elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday threw his weight behind the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banejree-led TMC in West Bengal, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and said only these parties can defeat the BJP in their respective states in the Lok Sabha election. Similarly, Kejriwal added, only the Aam Aadmi Party can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

He asserted he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city for Congress, but the grand old party cannot win elections.

Addressing a gathering at an event here for the inauguration of development works in Mustafabad area, he sought votes for his AAP in the general election.

"In West Bengal, only Mamata Banerjee-led TMC can defeat BJP (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls), not Congress. In Uttar Pradesh too, only Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance can defeat BJP, but not Congress. Similarly, only DMK can defeat BJP in Tamil Nadu...," Kejriwal said.

Last month, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

Ending months of speculation, AAP last month ruled out the possibility of any alliance with Congress for Lok Sabha polls, and added it would field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

"If I would be sure that Congress can defeat BJP in Delhi, I would have given up all seven seats (Lok Sabha) for Congress... Congress cannot beat BJP in Delhi. Only AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief alleged that if BJP wins the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it would "ruin the country and change the Constitution".

At the event, Kejriwal inaugurated development works in 12 unauthorised colonies in Mustafabad.

According to the government, drains and lanes or streets will be constructed in these colonies at a cost of Rs 26 crore.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 08:41 pm

