MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore aid to family of teacher who died of COVID-19

Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in a Delhi government school passed away after getting infected while on COVID duty.

PTI
May 22, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in a Delhi government school who died of COVID-19 in December last year.

Tanwar passed away after getting infected while on COVID duty.

Tanwar performed various non-teaching duties during the pandemic including ration distribution.

"Tanwar was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted on various duties during the corona crisis, he was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year," Kejriwal said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

It is because of people like him that Delhi can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic because these people are fighting a tough battle against the virus, he said.

"While we cannot fill the loss, we have provided his family with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore. We will also provide his wife with a job in a Delhi government school and stand beside them to provide any assistance they need in the future," the chief minister said.

Tanwar, who was posted as a primary teacher at MC Primary School in Naraina, was admitted to the RML Hospital after being infected with coronavirus, where he died on December 14 last year.

Tanwar is survived by his parents, wife, daughter, brother and sister-in-law.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India
first published: May 22, 2021 04:32 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.