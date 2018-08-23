Arun Jaitley re-appointed as Finance Minister

President Ram Nath Kovind re-appointed Arun Jaitley as Finance Minister, after he recovered from a kidney ailment. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," a notification said.

Arun Jaitley will resume charge of both finance and corporate affairs portfolios today at the North Block office.

He underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Since his surgery, he has been staying in a controlled environment as per the doctors advice.

He, however, attended the Rajya Sabha for the election of Deputy Chairman on August 9. This was his first public appearance since May 14.