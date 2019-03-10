Article 370 discussion only after Sec 35A verdict: RSS leader

The government should keep its view on Section 35A firmly in court so that a discussion can be taken up on Article 370 after a verdict on the former, RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi said on March 10.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution through a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

The Section also empowers the J-K Assembly to define "permanent residents" to bestow special rights and privileges to them.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

To a query on Article 370, Joshi said, "It is expected that the government of the day will keep its viewpoint firmly. After a decision on this (Section 35A) case is delivered, the issue of Article 370 will be discussed in light of this decision."

He was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the organisation's highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), here.

The ABPS is the Hindutva organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1,400 members, had started here on Friday.

He also praised the government for the February 26 air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

"The government response in terms of carrying out an air strike at terror camps in Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack is appreciated," he said.

"Fearless nations reply to terrorists in a similar language," Joshi was quoted in an RSS release.

He informed that the RSS would take up initiatives in the field of environment protection and conservation.

"We will work for water conservation and management, plantings trees and elimination of use of plastic and other non-biodegradable material like thermocol," he added.