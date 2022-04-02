Army personnel 'mistakenly' shoot 2 civilians in Arunachal village

Representative Image

Months after the Nagaland incident, another case of 'mistaken identity' took place in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on April 1 when Assam Rifles personnel opened fire on two youngsters. Tirap district is covered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA.

Local reports say that the injured civilians belonged to Tirap district’s Sasa village and were injured when Assam Rifles personnel opened fire at them. "The Assam Rifles jawan opened fire at the youths suspecting that they were terrorists. The youths were returning home after they went fishing," reported Guwahati-based Pratidin Time.

The report added that Assam Rifles' senior rank officer has accepted that the incident took place (due to) their mistake. The officer has also taken the responsibility for treatment of the injured.

Currently, the injured were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh. Both the civilians are said to be out of danger.

The new incident took place two days after the Union Home Ministry withdrew AFSPA in parts of the Northeast. According to the Ministry notification, most of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh continue to be under AFSPA.

Earlier in December 2021, security forces opened fire in Nagaland’s Oting village in a similar case of mistaken identity, which claimed 15 lives.