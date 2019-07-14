App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army personnel among 35 feared trapped after building collapses in Himachal Pradesh

The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

More than 35 people, including some Army personnel, are feared trapped under debris of a multi-storey building which collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on July 14, a district official said.

The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, he said.

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, the official said.

District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, he added.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

