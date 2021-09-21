MARKET NEWS

Army copter crashes due to bad weather in Udhampur; 2 pilots injured: Report

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that locals have spotted a helicopter crashing near the Patnitop area of Udhampur.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Representative image

The Indian Army on September 21 said that a helicopter force-landed near Patnitop area of Udhampur leaving two pilots injured, news agency ANI has reported.

"The two pilots are injured and are being evacuated. Further details are being ascertained," it said.

The incident occurred in Shivgarh Dhar area of the district between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials told PTI.

A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, they said, adding the helicopter belongs to army aviation corps.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said that there has been an incident.

Close

Details are being ascertained, he said. "The Army will issue a statement", he added.

A top district official said that a police party has rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

As per India Today report, the police have said that excessive fog in the area reduced the visibility in the area, which may have led to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir
first published: Sep 21, 2021 01:14 pm

