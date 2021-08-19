Armed with 127th Amendment Bill and welfare schemes, BJP to begin OBC outreach ahead of UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in Aligarh, UP on April 14. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll strategy for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections includes an outreach programme highlighting measures it took for the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), including the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was passed in Parliament in the recently-concluded Monsoon Session.

The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh also plans to highlight other decisions such as the recent one by the Centre to allocate 27 percent reservation for OBCs in the all-India quota for medical seats.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, which restores powers of states and union territories to notify their own OBC lists was passed in both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session that concluded on August 11.

The Session that began on July 19 was marred by ruckus and uproar with Opposition members stalling proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation, and price rise. But, the only time the proceedings could be carried out in an orderly manner in Both Houses was during the passage of The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 that received support from the Opposition and was passed smoothly.

Though there was no protest, the Opposition members accused the Centre of bringing this bill with the upcoming UP election in mind

The outreach assumes significance as half of the population of Uttar Pradesh comes from backward castes. According to an estimate, the backward castes make up 54% of the state’s population, including Yadavs, the largest among these castes.

In 2017, the BJP was able to corner a majority of the non-Yadav backward caste votes. The party got the support of a majority of OBC voters as 101 of its 312 legislators belongs to a backward caste.

The decision of the Central Government to give 27 percent reservation to OBCs and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the NEET examination is politically significant too. The BJP has also publicised its decision to have more representation to OBCs in the Union cabinet as well.

For a larger reach, the party is planning to publish a booklet that will highlight the welfare moves for the backward classes taken in recent years. The booklet, reports said, will be shared among BJP ministers, Members of Parliament, and party leaders ahead of the next year’s UP polls.

As the assembly polls draw nearer, the politically most significant state of India has started witnessing the gradual build-up of the election scene and raking up of political dust. BJP and its allies won 317 seats in the 403-member assembly in 2017.