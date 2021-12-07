MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Armed Forces Flag Day: People stand in solidarity with Indian armed forces, ministers invite donations

Armed Forces Flag Day: Funds collected are used for the families of martyrs, the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen, and to rehabilitate battle casualties.

Ankita Sengupta
December 07, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. (File photo)

Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. (File photo)


Since 1949, December 7 has been observed as Armed Forces Flag Day to honour bravehearts and men and women in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country.

People took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the armed forces. "For the battles they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation, let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day," Twitter user Nainika wrote. Another user, Pankaj Nayak tweeted, "Salute to the men in uniform who valiantly fought on our borders to safeguard the country's honour."

"'Thanks'is a very small word to use for the services of our armed forces. They are always there for us, every time and in every situation, whether it is war, pandemic or natural calamities. We sleep peacefully in our houses because of their sacrifices," tweeted Anirudh Singh, a law student from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

To mark the occasion, the government has been inviting donations at the Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, "I salute the indomitable courage and the immense love our armed forces have for India."

Close

Related stories

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As a mark of gratitude, let us all contribute generously towards the welfare of our brave servicemen and also ensure the well-being of their families."

Paying tribute to the martyrs, MP Naveen Jindal tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to the gallant heroes who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation."

Sanjay Bhatia, MP from Haryana, tweeted, "Armed Forces Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment to look after the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the soldiers who continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the Motherland's honour."

The #ArmedForcesFlagDay is an opportunity to show our commitment to our war disabled soldiers & families of martyrs. It is the collective duty of every citizen to voluntarily contribute towards providing care, support, rehabilitation & financial aid to them.

Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #armed forces #Armed Forces Flag Day
first published: Dec 7, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.