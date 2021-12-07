Armed Forces Flag Day: People stand in solidarity with Indian armed forces, ministers invite donations

Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. (File photo)

Since 1949, December 7 has been observed as Armed Forces Flag Day to honour bravehearts and men and women in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country.

People took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the armed forces. "For the battles they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation, let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day," Twitter user Nainika wrote. Another user, Pankaj Nayak tweeted, "Salute to the men in uniform who valiantly fought on our borders to safeguard the country's honour."

"'Thanks'is a very small word to use for the services of our armed forces. They are always there for us, every time and in every situation, whether it is war, pandemic or natural calamities. We sleep peacefully in our houses because of their sacrifices," tweeted Anirudh Singh, a law student from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

To mark the occasion, the government has been inviting donations at the Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, "I salute the indomitable courage and the immense love our armed forces have for India."



0n #ArmedForcesFlagDay, I salute the indomitable courage & selfless service of our forces. As a mark of gratitude, let us all contribute generously towards welfare of our brave servicemen and also ensure well-being of their families. Donate at https://t.co/iagOP2dPf1 pic.twitter.com/YeQcAYw79K

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 7, 2021

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As a mark of gratitude, let us all contribute generously towards the welfare of our brave servicemen and also ensure the well-being of their families."

Paying tribute to the martyrs, MP Naveen Jindal tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to the gallant heroes who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation."

Sanjay Bhatia, MP from Haryana, tweeted, "Armed Forces Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment to look after the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the soldiers who continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the Motherland's honour."

The #ArmedForcesFlagDay is an opportunity to show our commitment to our war disabled soldiers & families of martyrs. It is the collective duty of every citizen to voluntarily contribute towards providing care, support, rehabilitation & financial aid to them.