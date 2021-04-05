English
Areas with more than 2 COVID-19 cases will be designated as micro-containment zones: Delhi Health Minister

The Delhi government’s decision to launch fresh COVID-19 control measures comes after the National Capital recorded more than 4,000 cases on April 4 – the highest single-day spike recorded in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on April 5 that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will designate areas with more than two COVID-19 patients as micro containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus infections in the city.

Addressing the media, he said: “The Delhi government has prepared a plan to beat the coronavirus. Under this, more than 80,000 tests are being conducted every day. In addition, to prevent infection spread, micro containment zones will be created.”

The Delhi Health Minister, who had contracted the disease last year and undergone plasma therapy, has also urged recovered patients to donate their plasma.

The Delhi government’s decision to launch fresh COVID-19 control measures comes after the National Capital recorded more than 4,000 cases on April 4 – the highest single-day spike recorded in 2021. The coronavirus positivity rate in the city has also gone up to 4.64 percent.

Notably, there are no micro-containment zones in the city yet, but the number of containment zones has increased steadily over the past month. Only a month ago there were 591 containment zones in Delhi, which has now shot up to 2,917.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
first published: Apr 5, 2021 05:13 pm

