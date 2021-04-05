Areas with more than 2 COVID-19 cases will be designated as micro-containment zones: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on April 5 that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will designate areas with more than two COVID-19 patients as micro containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus infections in the city.



दिल्ली सरकार ने कोरोना को मात देने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। इसके तहत दिल्ली में रोज़ 80 हजार से ज्यादा टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन्स बनाकर संक्रमण को रोका जाएगा। कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीजों से अपील है कि आगे आए और प्लाज्मा दान करके लोगों का जीवन बचाएं। pic.twitter.com/ywG0Fjfgl3

— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 5, 2021

Addressing the media, he said: “The Delhi government has prepared a plan to beat the coronavirus. Under this, more than 80,000 tests are being conducted every day. In addition, to prevent infection spread, micro containment zones will be created.”

The Delhi Health Minister, who had contracted the disease last year and undergone plasma therapy, has also urged recovered patients to donate their plasma.

The Delhi government’s decision to launch fresh COVID-19 control measures comes after the National Capital recorded more than 4,000 cases on April 4 – the highest single-day spike recorded in 2021. The coronavirus positivity rate in the city has also gone up to 4.64 percent.

Notably, there are no micro-containment zones in the city yet, but the number of containment zones has increased steadily over the past month. Only a month ago there were 591 containment zones in Delhi, which has now shot up to 2,917.