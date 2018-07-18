Archaeologists find remains of flatbread that predates agriculture by 4,000 years

Charred remains of ancient flatbread found at an archaeological site in northeastern Jordan have been discovered to be the oldest evidence of bread that even predate the practice of agriculture by 4,000 years.

As per the archaeologists, it is likely that hunter-gatherers who settled there may have cultivated cereals to produce the bread. The discovery is also being assumed as it may have contributed to the agricultural revolution in the Neolithic period.

The team of archaeologists comprises of researchers from University of Copenhagen, University College London and University of Cambridge. They have analysed the charred food remains from the Natufian hunter-gatherer site. This site is in the Block Desert in northeastern Jordan and is called Shubayqa 1.

Their findings were published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Science'. The findings are significant as they provide the earliest evidence of the making of bread.

As reported by Science Daily, the presence of the charred food remains is an exceptional find. It will give the researchers a chance to find out about 14,400 old food practices. There were 24 remains analysed in the study which mainly contained cereals like oat, barley and einkorn which were probably ground, sieved and kneaded before cooking.

The remains of the bread were like previous flatbread found at many Neolithic and Roman sites in Europe and Turkey. Thus, we know that food like bread was produced long before the development of agriculture.

The researchers are interested in the Natufian hunter-gatherers as during that period the people lived through a transitional period. In this period the people became somewhat inactive and they began to change their diet.

The other discoveries at the site were tools like sickle blades and groundstone tools. This leads to the conclusion that people during this era had begun to make use of plants.