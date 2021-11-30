MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Apprehensions of Bengal, Punjab on BSF jurisdiction extension notification ill-founded: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that the extension of BSF’s territorial jurisdiction would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and cooperation with state police.

PTI
November 30, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
BSF (Representative Image)

BSF (Representative Image)

The Centre on Tuesday said the governments of West Bengal and Punjab have expressed their apprehensions over a notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in certain states and termed them "ill-founded".

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that the extension of BSF’s territorial jurisdiction would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and cooperation with state police.

He said the central government has amended the 2014 notifications and extended the jurisdiction of the BSF in certain states through a notification on October 11, 2021.

Section 139(1) (i) of the BSF Act, 1968 empowers the central government to confer powers and duties on members of the force in respect of any central acts for the purposes specified therein.

"The government of West Bengal and the government of Punjab have expressed their apprehension that such a move encroaches upon the powers of the state government. Their apprehensions are ill-founded,” Rai said replying to a written question.
PTI
Tags: #BSF #Current Affairs #India #Punjab #west bengal #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Nov 30, 2021 03:55 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.