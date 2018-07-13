App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple launches $300 million green energy fund in China

The investment from the iPhone maker, which will be made along with 10 suppliers including Pegatron Corp and Wistron Corp over a four-year period, also comes as the United States and China lock horns over trade.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc will launch a $300 million clean energy fund in China, the firm said in a statement on Friday, working with its suppliers to invest in renewable energy projects that could power close to 1 million homes in the country.

China's government has made cutting pollution a key priority, putting pressure on local and international firms to help reduce high levels of smog in its major cities and clean up the country's waterways and polluted soil.

The investment from the iPhone maker, which will be made along with 10 suppliers including Pegatron Corp and Wistron Corp over a four-year period, also comes as the United States and China lock horns over trade.

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook earlier this year called for calm heads in Washington and Beijing as the world's two largest economies have veered towards a trade war and exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars of goods.

The US firm makes most of its products in China, which are shipped around the world, including to the United States. China is also one of Apple's most important end markets, although it has faced a rising challenge from local smartphone rivals.

Apple has been making a broader push in renewable power. Earlier this year it said that its global facilities were now fully powered by clean energy.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Apple #Business #Tim Cook #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.