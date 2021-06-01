MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Appeal to Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The appeal by the chief minister comes ahead of a crucial meeting on board exams this evening which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

"Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance," Kejirwal tweeted in Hindi.

The appeal by the chief minister comes ahead of a crucial meeting on board exams this evening which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases.

Close

Related stories

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Clamour for cancellation of exams grow louder

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #Class 12 board exams #Current Affairs #Delhi #education #India
first published: Jun 1, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.