Anti-CAA stir: Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hrs

In the wake of violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Internet services will remain suspended here for 24 hours from 10 pm on December 26. The restriction will remain in place till 10 pm on Friday.

This is the second time in the month that Internet services have been suspended.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that all mobile companies had been told to keep their services suspend.

He said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media in view of violence in the state after the passage of the new citizenship law in Parliament.