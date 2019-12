Anti-CAA stir: Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hrs

In the wake of violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Internet services will remain suspended here for 24 hours from 10 pm on December 26. The restriction will remain in place till 10 pm on Friday.

This is the second time in the month that Internet services have been suspended.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that all mobile companies had been told to keep their services suspend.

He said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media in view of violence in the state after the passage of the new citizenship law in Parliament.

The anti-social elements won't be able to take advantage of the Internet to spread hatred and disturb communal harmony, the DM said, adding that the possibility of violence and arson could not be ruled out. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.