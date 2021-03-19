Answer on COVID-19 origins may lie in wildlife farms of south China, says WHO expert

Representational image

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert who was part of the investigative team that visited China to trace the COVID-19 pandemic's origin has said that wildlife farms located in the southern part of China are the most likely source of the disease.

These wildlife farms that China shut down in February 2020, were probably where the pandemic originated, Peter Daszak, disease ecologist with EcoHealth Alliance and member of the WHO delegation, has said.

An NPR org report quoted Daszak as saying: “I do think that SARS-CoV-2 first got into people in South China. It's looking that way.”

He explained that the WHO team found fresh evidence indicating that it was these wildlife farms that would supply animals to the vendors at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan – the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daszak believes that the Chinese government's move to shut down the wildlife farms immediately points to the fact that even Beijing doubted those farms to be the most probable pathway for coronavirus transmission.

In fact, virologists even found a bat virus that is genetically 96 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 in farms located in south China called Yunnan, said the WHO expert.

These farms that now stand shut were part of a project that China had been promoting for 20 years.

Daszak said: “They take exotic animals, like civets, porcupines, pangolins, raccoon dogs, and bamboo rats, and they breed them in captivity.”

The Chinese government had promoted wildlife farming to “alleviate the rural populations out of poverty”, Daszak said, adding that it had grown into a $70 billion industry by 2016.

However, the farms were shut down on February 24, 2020, after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan.

The WHO is expected to release the COVID-19 origin report in the next two weeks.