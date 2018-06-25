App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another good year: India bags 21 awards, including two Grand Prix, at Cannes Lions

During the 65th edition of the Cannes Lions Festival, India began its winning streak with four Lions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India had another great year at Cannes Lions with a tally of 21 awards, including two Grand Prix trophies, making the country’s position stronger at the global advertisement show.

During the 65th edition of the Cannes Lions Festival, India began its winning streak with four Lions, including its first Grand Prix of the week, in healthcare. And by the end of the ceremony, India had bagged 17 more Lions, including three golds.

However, India could not bring home as many awards as last year when it had won as many as 40 Lions.

Barring healthcare, direct, glass, creativity e-commerce, outdoor, print and publishing, filmcraft, creative effectiveness and brand experience and activation, there were a number of segments that failed to deliver for India this year. These included digital, film, public relations and media.

According to industry estimates, the Indian contingent had sent 500-800 entries to the Cannes Lions, of which around 150 entries were in digital alone. None of these, however, clicked for India, pointing to the standard of work in digital, said experts.

On the other hand, experts feel Indian agencies have understood what works and what doesn't in categories such as glass and healthcare.

The glass category gave India a gold, silver and bronze, with the metals coming for three different campaigns. This included FCB India's 'Sindoor Khela', which won the gold in glass, Cheil's 'Samsung Technical School - Seema Nagar', which won the silver, and BBDO India's '#StandbyToughMoms', which won the bronze.

The only Indian campaign shortlisted in the glass category that didn't pick up a metal was DDB Mudra's 'Project Free Period'. The latter, however, picked up a silver Lion in healthcare.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs

