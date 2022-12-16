 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anger as Twitter bans top journalists covering Elon Musk: ‘Nothing says free speech like…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Many on Twitter pointed out how the suspensions were contrary to Elon Musk's claims of being a free speech absolutist.

CNN’s Donie O Sullivan and NYT’s Ryan Mac were among those whose accounts were suspended. (Images: LinkedIn)

Twitter suspending the accounts of several prominent reporters extensively covering its new boss Elon Musk has sparked anger online.

The suspended profiles include those of reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN and some independent journalists.

Twitter has given no explanation for the action taken against the accounts.  The account pages just said they “violate the Twitter rules.”

CNN criticised Twitter's "increasing instability" while responding to the suspensions.

"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising," the organisation said.

