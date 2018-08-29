News Live: US GDP grew 4.2% in second quarter, say reports

Live now
Aug 29, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The Gross Domestic Product of the United States grew by 4.2 percent, a bit stronger than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its best performance in nearly four years and putting the economy on track to hit the Trump administration’s goal of 3 percent annual growth.
JUST IN | North Goa MP Shripad Naik stated that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is leaving for the United States to treat "minor complications" on the recommendation of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, according to an ANI tweet.
JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweets to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the transactions of the Rafale fighter jets deal. Gandhi has challenged Jaitley to reply withing 24 hourrs.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court has directed the five activisits be kept under house arrest till the next hearing on September 5, according to an ANI tweet. The Court earlier issued a notice to Maharashtra government and others parties, seeking their replies by September 5.
Cabinet approves additional 2% hike in DA of central govt employees with effect from July 1
Nearly 99.3% of demonetised money was returned, shows RBI annual report
Shivpal Yadav to form a new party
Centre's support for Kerala should have been more, says Rahul Gandhi
Diesel prices hit new record high,petrol prices rise 13 paise
Kochi Airport to resume operations
Four Personal Security Officers have been killed in a militant attack in Shopian (CNN News18)
Tariff wars have put global trade at serious risk, says Panagariya
Former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has said that the recent import tariff hikes by the US and retaliation by China and Europen Union have placed the future of the multilateral trading system at serious risk. He also said that there is nothing wrong in Indians depositing money in banks abroad as long as they have paid their taxes on it. On the ongoing global tariff wars, Panagariya praised the Indian government for not imposing retaliatory tariff on US products as it could impose bigger injury on the nation. "There is no doubt that recent tariffs by the United States and retaliation by China, EU and other countries have placed the future of the multilateral trading system at serious risk. "For the first time, I feel that we may descend into the kind of protectionism the global economy experienced during the inter-war years. We in India need to stay course, however," he told PTI.
Cabinet approves additional 2% hike in DA of central govt employees with effect from July 1
The Cabinet approved additional 2 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), a move that will benefit about 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.
Read the full story here.
Nearly 99.3% of demonetised money was returned, shows RBI annual report
Nearly 99.3 percent of India’s banned currency during demonetisation in November 2016 has come back to the Reserve Bank of India, says the central bank’s annual report for 2017-18.
Read the full story here.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai, would be flown to the US for further medical treatment.
Read the full story here
Shivpal Yadav to form a new party
Sidelined Samajwadi Party MLA announced that he will form a new party called Samajwadi Secular Morcha and urged everyone who feels disrespected by the SP to join him.
Violent clashes in West Bengal
CPM and TMC cadre hurl crude bombs at each other over Panchayat board formation in Taraberia (News18)
Centre's support for Kerala should have been more, says Rahul Gandhi
The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should: Rahul Gandhi in Kochi (ANI)
Diesel prices hit new record high, petrol prices rise 13 paise
The price of petrol rose by 13 paise to Rs 78.18 per litre in the National Capital Region on August 29, while that of diesel rose by 14 paise to Rs 69.75 per litre
Read the full story here
Kochi Airport to resume operations
Kochi Airport to resume operations. Operations at the airport have been suspended since August 14 due to the floods that hit Kerala earlier this month.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.