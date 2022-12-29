Andhra tourist dies after houseboat capsizes in Kerala's Alappuzha, 4 injured

A tourist from Andhra Pradesh died in Kerala’s Alappuzha district after a houseboat capsized in the early hours of Thursday, according to reports. The incident occurred at around 4 am.

A group of tourists were spending the night in the stationary houseboat after touring the region on Wednesday, Malayalam channel Asianet News reported. There were five people, including the boat worker, inside the boat.

Workers of other boats anchored near the boat saw it overturning and informed the fire force and the police.

The five were rushed to the nearby government hospital. One of the tourist, however, died soon after being taken to hospital. He has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy, reports said.

His son is among the others who have been admitted in hospital, according to the report.

The name of the houseboat is White Orchid.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be found out, reports said officials suspected if water had seeped inside the boat through a leak at the bottom of the boat.

Moneycontrol News

