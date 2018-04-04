App
Apr 04, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh 12th Result 2018: AP may declare Class 12 Board Results 2018 on April 12

The Class 12 board examinations were held in March 2018. You can check your 12th board Result 2018 on bieap.gov.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) may declare Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Result 2018 or Class 12 Board Result 2018 on April 12, according to private results website examresults.net. This year, 4.37 lakh students appeared for the examination.

The exams were held between March 1 to March 19, 2018

Here is how you can check your Andhra Pradesh 12th Board Result 2018 online

> Visit the website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Board or examresults.net

> Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on Submit

> Save your results for future reference

 

