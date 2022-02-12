Andhra police destroy cannabis worth over Rs 500 crore in a first

(Representational image) A police official said that the Andhra police had also destroyed cannabis cultivation worth Rs 9,251 crore, done over 7,552 acres in 313 villages in the Visakhapatnam region.

Andhra Pradesh police on February 12 announced they had destroyed over Rs 500 crore worth dry ganja (cannabis), weighing about 2 lakh kilograms, which was seized during multiple raids conducted by the state police over the last three months.

The first of its kind destruction of seized cannabis was conducted by the Andhra police through its Drug Disposal Committee in the presence of the state Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang and other top police officers.

The destruction of cannabis was conducted at Koduru village of Anakapalli Mandal in Visakhapatnam district on the morning of February 12.

A senior police official told Moneycontrol that “the Andhra police had, between 1 November last year and 8 February this year, seized the 2 lakh kg of dry ganja (cannabis) under ‘Operation Parivartan’. During this said period, the Andhra police had also destroyed cannabis cultivation worth Rs 9,251 crore in 7,552 acres of land in 313 villages spread across the Visakhapatnam region.”

Andhra is among the few states in the news because of recent police raids to curb the rising cultivation and smuggling of dry ganja (cannabis). The state police recently pressed into action its Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to coordinate with other state police departments from where the smuggling gangs were operating.

In December alone, the Andhra police arrested 4,606 persons from 16 states for ganja smuggling. DGP Gautam Sawang said the police was not only destroying the ganja crop in Visakhapatnam agency area, but was coordinating operations with police departments of other states to neutralise the organised networks.

The Andhra police had claimed to have identified and profiled ganja smugglers belonging to various states by analysing around 4 lakh data points and found that the smugglers were operating mostly out of the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha.

The state police have also reached out to various bankers and requested them to seize the accounts of the accused/ arrested in the raids wherein lakhs of rupees of transactions were involved.

On February 10 alone, the Andhra police claimed busting an inter-state smuggling gang and seizing around 1,400 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 40 lakh where the cannabis was being transported in a lorry from Visakhapatnam agency area in Andhra to Madhya Pradesh.

“Most of these areas where ganja (cannabis) is being cultivated belong to agency/ tribal areas of Visakhapatnam region, and the police have successfully reached out to most of these villages and trying to impress upon the tribals to shift to alternative crops. Simultaneously, the government machinery is also trying to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the tribals, which could help them desist from ganja cultivation,” said the same police official quoted above.