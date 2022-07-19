Andhra High Court quashes FIR against income-tax top official Krishna Kishore

Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed the first information report (FIR) filed by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) against senior Indian Revenue Services officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who had more than a decade ago assessed the incomes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-owned entities and slapped hefty taxes.

Krishna Kishore, who is currently serving as the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation) in Odisha, had in 2010, as an Additional Commissioner of Income Tax and a part of the team of officers, assessed the incomes of Chief Minister Reddy’s Jagati Publications and had levied a hefty tax of Rs 122.78 crore.

The High Court viewed that the criminal charges slapped against the IRS officer were baseless and that they appeared “maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive of wreaking vengeance” on the officer.

The AP CID sleuths had filed an FIR based on a letter purportedly written by a whistleblower on the alleged irregularities by the senior IRS officer when he was serving as the chief executive of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB). The whistleblower’s letter also pointed out in the complaint that the IRS official was a friend of the then joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Lakshmi Narayana, who had investigated the cases against the present chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While quashing the FIR, the High Court judge justice D Ramesh, in his orders dated July 13 that were uploaded on July 19, said the allegations made in the FIR or the complaint were baseless. Pointing out that the purported letter of the whistleblower that alleged the relationship between the IRS officer and the then CBI top cop who had probed the cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy “clearly discloses that the present crime is registered for extraneous reasons.”

Observing that the criminal charges against the IRS officer were registered “with an afterthought only,” the High Court in its orders said, “it is clear that where the allegations made in the FIR or complaint, and the evidence collected in support of the same, do not disclose the commission of offence, and make out the case against the accused, it is liable to be quashed.”

The High Court has exercised its powers under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, wherein the court can quash criminal proceedings even with respect to non-compoundable offences while taking into account the nature and heinousness of the offence and the other factual aspects.

The High Court viewed that the criminal proceedings were “maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance on the accused (IRS officer) and with a view to spite him due to private and personal grudge.”

Soon after Reddy’s YSR Congress came into power in Andhra in May 2019, Krishna Kishore sought to be relieved from the post of chief executive of AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) citing that he was expecting a promotion in his parent department.

Instead, the Reddy government in December 2019 suspended him on the charge of committing irregularities in APEDB as its chief executive and ordered a probe by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and CID sleuths.

The senior IRS officer challenged his suspension by moving the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and obtained favourable order in February 2020 that asked him to immediately report to his parent department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Subsequently, the Union Ministry of Finance in April 2020 elevated Krishna Kishore as the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax.