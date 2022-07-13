'Ancient times': Elon Musk's old Zip2 business card from 1995 is viral

Elon Musk's old business card is now viral.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s old business card from 1995 is going viral on social media. “Ancient times”, tweeted Musk in response to the photo of the card shared by a user.

The card, from Musk’s first founding company Zip2, featured his phone number, fax, email and office address.

It also mentioned that Musk was the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Technology Officer and the co-founder of the company.

Founded in 1995 by brothers Elon and Kimbal Musk and Greg Kouri, Zip2 provided and licensed online city guide software to newspapers.

The photograph of the old business card and Musk’s response has over 20,000 likes each.

Several users commented on the throwback picture.

“I imagine it will give you nostalgia, and who would have thought that today it would be what it is,” said one user.

“Wonder how much that would go for at auction,” tweeted another.

“Someone should photoshop his Twitter handle on the card. You know, just because,” read another comment.

In February 1999, Compaq Computers acquired Zip2. Elon Musk, who made millions from the deal, moved on and founded SpaceX, The Boring Company, and co-founded Neuralink and OpenAI. He is also the CEO of Tesla and is now the richest man on the planet.