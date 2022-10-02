English
    Anand Mahindra's message as Indore celebrates top cleanliness rank: 'Hope the world takes note'

    Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India for the sixth straight year.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

    Indore in Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its top cleanliness ranking in a government survey and industrialist Anand Mahindra wants the world to take note of that.

    In a tweet responding to a video of the celebrations, the Mahindra Group chairperson said a"mindset transformation" had taken place.

    "I never thought I’d see the day when a city would celebrate a clean city ranking," Anand Mahindra wrote.

    He added that the global perception of India was that it was country where people celebrated and danced on several occasions. " I hope the world will notice this new occasion for celebration," Mahindra said.

     

     

    Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India for the sixth straight year. At the Swachh Survekshan Awards ceremony held in Delhi on October 1, President Droupadi Murmu said other cities should derive inspiration from Indore's "people's participation" model.

    Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal also found a place among the 10 cleanest cities with population of over 1 lakh. It was ranked sixth.

    Surat took the second spot, followed by Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada. Tirupati was ranked seventh, Mysuru eighth, New Delhi area ninth and Ambikapur 1oth.

    Overall, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the "Cleanest State" in the category of “more than 100 Urban Local Bodies”. Chhattisgarh, the cleanest state since the last three years, moved to the second spot.  Maharashtra emerged as third-cleanest state in the category.

    Among states with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies, Tripura was named the cleanest. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand earned the second and third spots, respectively.

     
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 05:38 pm
