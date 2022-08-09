Anand Mahindra's latest video showcases India's 'next generation of talent' | Watch

Anand Mahindra routinely shares videos with his 9.6 million-strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has another gem for his 9.6 million Twitter users as India fared spectacularly at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Although the video is not of an athlete from the event, the little boy is an athlete no less.

“And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli),” Mahindra shared on Twitter as he does routinely.



The video shows a young boy performing spectacular backflips and cartwheels in a row, non-stop, on a street. Mahindra said the video was shared by his friend and the incident is from a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The video seems like a reel for a social media app that was shot by a bystander who was among the many fascinatedly watching the boy’s performance.

There are over 19,000 likes on the post with comments that praised the talent of the boy.

“Only you have the power to take this boy to next level. You can change is fate,” one user commented.

“Destiny will surely come through any form and lift this boy up on new heights,” tweeted another.

“Wow...no shoes, no gear, no protection, no cushioned landing but high on confidence. Such people should make headlines and breaking news,” reads another.



