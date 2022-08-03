Anand Mahindra says this American pothole solution is essential for India

How convenient would it be if cracks and potholes on roads could be covered using specially-made patches?

A patented product from the United States does just that. Called American Road Patch, it is made of high-quality asphalt, polymer and geo-synthetic fibre glass.

A demo video, tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra, showed how the patch formed a waterproof seal over road pits.

Mahindra said this solution was essential for India, where roads are notoriously poor.

He suggested that constructions companies tie up with American Road Patch to roll out the solution in India.

Twitter users pointed out to Mahindra the challenges of patching up Indian roads.

"Well these are meant to be temporary solutions," a Twitter user wrote. "If this comes to india, this will become permanent road laying tech."

"Practically it becomes impossible to patch up the holes during heavy monsoon,"another user said. "Only one viable solution is to patch up the roads craters with concrete paver blocks which gives better, sturdy packing."

A third person said this solution was needed in Bengaluru more than any other place.

The city's pothole-riddled roads have led to at least 13 deaths in the last five years, according to a Times of India report.

In a report released earlier this year, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had described the city's roads as more dangerous than highways. It said that in Bengaluru, there were 19 to 20 accidents per kilometre.