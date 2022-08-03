English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Anand Mahindra says this American pothole solution is essential for India

    An American company is manufacturing patches to cover up cracks on roads. Twitter users debate if it is a viable solution for India.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    American Road Patch is touted as a simple and permanent solution for potholes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

    American Road Patch is touted as a simple and permanent solution for potholes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)


    How convenient would it be if cracks and potholes on roads could be covered using specially-made patches?

    A patented product from the United States does just that. Called American Road Patch, it is made of high-quality asphalt, polymer and geo-synthetic fibre glass.

    A demo video, tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra, showed how the patch formed a waterproof seal over road pits.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Mahindra said this solution was essential for India, where roads are notoriously poor.

    He suggested that constructions companies tie up with American Road Patch to roll out the solution in India.

    Twitter users pointed out to Mahindra the challenges of patching up Indian roads.

     

    "Well these are meant to be temporary solutions," a Twitter user wrote. "If this comes to india, this will become permanent road laying tech."

    "Practically it becomes impossible to patch up the holes during heavy monsoon,"another user said. "Only one viable solution is to patch up the roads craters with concrete paver blocks which gives better, sturdy packing."

    A third person said this solution was needed in Bengaluru more than any other place.

    The city's pothole-riddled roads have led to at least 13 deaths in the last five years, according to a Times of India report.

    In a report released earlier this year, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had described the city's roads as more dangerous than highways. It said that in Bengaluru, there were 19 to 20 accidents per kilometre.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Potholes #roads
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.