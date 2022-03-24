English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Wooden treadmill that needs no electricity gets Anand Mahindra, Telangana minister's endorsement

    KT Rama Rao, Telangana’s industry and commerce minister, asked prototyping centre T-Works to help scale up the production of wooden treadmills.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    A video of a man diligently assembling a wooden treadmill is winning praise on social media. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ArunBee)

    A video of a man diligently assembling a wooden treadmill is winning praise on social media. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ArunBee)


    In a world obsessed with high-tech equipment, a video of a man diligently assembling a wooden treadmill that works without power has become a hit on social media, winning praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

    The 54-second video, shared by several Twitter handles, begins with the man using wooden planks to create the running deck of the treadmill. Then, he moves on to other components.

    The treadmill’s frame is made using wooden sticks. At one point in the video, the creator shows how using the equipment would look like.

    Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, expressed his wish to own the treadmill. 

    Close

    Related stories

    “In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill,” he tweeted. “I want one…”.

    KT Rama Rao, Telangana’s industry and commerce minister, also lauded the treadmill’s maker.

    In his tweet, he tagged the account of T-Works, India's biggest prototyping centre, asking them to help the man make more treadmills.

     

    Other social media users were also in awe of the energy-efficient exercise equipment. "Wow Amazing..great innovation towards greener future," said a person named Venkat Ram Dhakya.

    "I really like this innovation of wooden self-powered treadmill," another person said.

    A Twitter user named Charu commented: "Wow! Hats off to the maker of this simple yet effective treadmill... that too fully handcrafted."

    One person said the treadmill's creator should be aided in starting his own business or hired for a lucrative job. "He is so creative. India is full of such talent but most of them struggle to make money."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #eco friendly equipment #treadmill
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 02:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.