Anand Mahindra gifts tractor to farmer who carved out 3-km long canal in 30 years

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gifted Laungi Bhuiyan, a resident of Kothilawa village in Bihar, who spent three decades of his life in digging a three km long canal, a tractor and said that it would be an honour if he uses it.

"It would be an honour for me to give him a tractor," Mahindra, who is the Chairman of Mahindra Group, said while retweeting and replying to a tweet by a journalist who had tagged him.



उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

"I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," journalist Rohin Kumar had said in his tweet.

"As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410?" Mahindra had said in his reply.

Following this, he tweeted on September 20 that the tractor had been delivered to Bhuiyan, whose story was first reported by news agency ANI.

"You & your team are simply the best ⁦⁦@hsikka1 Can’t believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan — Bihar’s ‘CanalMan”—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well," Mahindra tweeted.

Bhuiyan used to be bothered by the water falling from mountains during the rainy seasons and flowing into the river, which is when he thought of carving the canal.