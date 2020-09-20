172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|anand-mahindra-gifts-tractor-to-farmer-who-carved-out-3-km-long-canal-in-30-years-5862701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra gifts tractor to farmer who carved out 3-km long canal in 30 years

Laungi Bhuiyan used to be bothered by the water falling from mountains during the rainy seasons and flowing into the river, which is when he thought of carving the canal.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gifted Laungi Bhuiyan, a resident of Kothilawa village in Bihar, who spent three decades of his life in digging a three km long canal, a tractor and said that it would be an honour if he uses it.

"It would be an honour for me to give him a tractor," Mahindra, who is the Chairman of Mahindra Group, said while retweeting and replying to a tweet by a journalist who had tagged him.

"I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," journalist Rohin Kumar had said in his tweet.

Close

"As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410?" Mahindra had said in his reply.

related news

Following this, he tweeted on September 20 that the tractor had been delivered to Bhuiyan, whose story was first reported by news agency ANI.

"You & your team are simply the best ⁦⁦@hsikka1 Can’t believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan — Bihar’s ‘CanalMan”—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well," Mahindra tweeted. 

Bhuiyan used to be bothered by the water falling from mountains during the rainy seasons and flowing into the river, which is when he thought of carving the canal.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.