Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amritsar train accident: ADGP Railways to conduct probe to fix responsibility

There has been “negligence” on someone's part and this probe has been ordered to fix accountability, said the DGP

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora on October 21 said Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota will conduct an inquiry into the Amritsar train accident to fix responsibility. There has been “negligence” on someone's part and this probe has been ordered to fix accountability, the DGP told media persons on the sidelines of the 59th Police Commemoration Day parade.

Arora said it was a tragic incident and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already ordered a magisterial probe under Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, B Purusartha, who would submit a report within four weeks.

He said ADGP Sahota would also conduct an inquiry to ensure that those responsible for the accident are nailed.

At least 59 people were killed Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak.
