    Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi airport soon after take off

    A Vistara spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar.

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    An Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft, carrying 146 passengers, suffered a technical snag and returned to the Delhi airport soon after take off on Thursday.

    As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at the International Gandhi International Airport, the spokesperson said in a statement.

    According to the airline, it was only a precautionary turn back and not an emergency landing.

    Another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar that took off at 1330 hours, post a technical inspection.

    "Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson said.
