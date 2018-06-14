Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 2 cr to Army martyrs' widows, farmers

According to reports, Bachchan had pledged to give away Rs 1 crore each to martyr families and to the cause of repayment of farmers loans.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today confirmed reports that he would be donating Rs 2 crore for the welfare of Indian Army martyrs' widows and farmers.
The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter where he shared a number of source-based new articles and captioned the tweet as: "Yes I can and I will..."
The articles also stated that the veteran actor had handpicked a team to list and locate authentic organisations that will ensure the money reaches to the designated people in need. The actor, however, did not mention anything about this.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 08:04 pm